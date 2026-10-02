TROPICS: Monitoring remnants of Fay and tropical moisture

Remnants from what was tropical storm Fay is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

Despite current thunderstorm activity, dry air and strong, upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant redevelopment while it moves north-northwest over the weekend.

Chance of formation in the next 2 days: 10%

Chance of formation in the next 7 days: 10%

wptv

While no other areas being monitored for tropical development at the moment, there is a lot of tropical moisture in southern Gulf and Caribbean. We will be keeping an eye on this area through the rest of the hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

