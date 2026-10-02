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TROPICS: Monitoring remnants of Fay and tropical moisture

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Remnants from what was tropical storm Fay is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

Despite current thunderstorm activity, dry air and strong, upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant redevelopment while it moves north-northwest over the weekend.

Chance of formation in the next 2 days: 10%
Chance of formation in the next 7 days: 10%

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While no other areas being monitored for tropical development at the moment, there is a lot of tropical moisture in southern Gulf and Caribbean. We will be keeping an eye on this area through the rest of the hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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