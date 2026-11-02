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TROPICS: Monitoring for subtropical development

The disturbance will meander in the western Atlantic the next few days before turning NE, away from the U.S.
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The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a disturbance that has a 20% chance of subtropical development in the western Atlantic, a few hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. It is moving away from the U.S.

An area of low pressure will likely form along a weakening front in a couple of days.
Tropics
As it drifts northeast away from the U.S., it could acquire subtropical characteristics near Bermuda prior to the weekend. At that point, development chances will likely end due to unfavorable conditions.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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