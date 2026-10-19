TROPICS: NHC monitoring offshore system for possible development this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure off the eastern U.S. coast for possible subtropical development later this week.

The non-tropical area of low pressure is located several hundred miles offshore and is expected to move slowly during the next few days. As it interacts with the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the system could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics.

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Forecasters say a subtropical system could form by the middle to latter part of the week as the disturbance moves northeastward and away from the United States. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development by the weekend.

Regardless of whether the system develops, impacts are expected along parts of the northeastern U.S. coastline, including strong winds, coastal flooding and dangerous surf during the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide