TROPICS: Low forms in Atlantic, no threats to land

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low several hundred miles east of Bermuda, that has become a little more organized.

A tropical depression could form, but it doesn't appear to be a threat to land.

WPTV

The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 40% chance of developing in the next two days and a 40% chance of developing within the next 7 days.

Despite no current threats, we still have half the hurricane season to go.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

This is the longest the Atlantic has gone in a season without a hurricane forming, since the use of satellites in 1966.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.