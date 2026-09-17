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TROPICS: Low forms in Atlantic, no threats to land

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The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low several hundred miles east of Bermuda, that has become a little more organized.

A tropical depression could form, but it doesn't appear to be a threat to land.

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The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 40% chance of developing in the next two days and a 40% chance of developing within the next 7 days.

Despite no current threats, we still have half the hurricane season to go.
Tropics
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide
This is the longest the Atlantic has gone in a season without a hurricane forming, since the use of satellites in 1966.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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