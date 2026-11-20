An area of low pressure, near our coastline, has formed and is producing heavy rain and thunderstorms moving north of us.

The system could gain subtropical or tropical characteristics while it moves north-northeastward just offshore of the southeastern U.S. through the weekend.

Regardless, the system will continue to produce heavy rain and flash flooding along the central and northeastern Florida coast through today. Strong, gusty winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding remains possible along the southeastern and mid-Atlantic coast through early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 30% chance of developing in the next 2 days and 50% in the next 7 days.

The 2026 hurricane season comes to an end at the end of the month.