TROPICS: Chances dropped for tropical development near Cabo Verde Islands

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to Tuesday morning's tropical outlook, an area of low pressure is located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

While it continues to produce a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, chances have dropped fir tropical development due to strong upper-level winds.



Regardless, it will still bring heavy rain to the Cabo Verde Islands with isolated flooding possible.

The NHC is now giving this disturbance a 0% chance of tropical development.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates as new information becomes available.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

