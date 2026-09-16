TROPICS: Low chances for tropical development in Atlantic, no threat to Florida

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area, about 600 miles east of Bermuda, that has a low chance for tropical development.

An elongated area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the central subtropical Atlantic. The system is slowly moving west-northwest where it could enter a better environment for a tropical depression to form.



The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 10% chance of developing in the next two days and a 30% chance of developing within the next 7 days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Despite no current threats, we still have half the hurricane season to go.

This is the longest the Atlantic has gone in a season without a hurricane forming, since the use of satellites in 1966.

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.