As a frontal system is currently bringing heavy rain to South and Central Florida, by the weekend the system will move into the Atlantic where subtropical development is possible.



The non-tropical low will push north or northeastward away from Florida and near the southeastern U.S. coastline where it has a low chance of subtropical development.

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 20% chance of developing in the next 7 days.

Regardless, heavy rainfall is possible along the eastern U.S. coastline through next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The 2026 hurricane season comes to an end at the end of the month.