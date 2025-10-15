Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Lorenzo struggles to stay organized due to dry air and wind shear

Lorenzo is currently facing challenges with its convective organization as it moves north-northwest at about 10 knots.
TROPICS: Lorenzo struggles to stay organized due to dry air and wind shear
Tropics Oct. 15, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lorenzo is currently facing challenges with its convective organization as it moves north-northwest at about 10 knots. While satellite images show a recent burst of convection near the center, this activity has been intermittent throughout the day. Current intensity estimates suggest that the storm is around 35 to 45 knots, but for now, it will be held at 35 knots.

Lorenzo

Lorenzo is expected to turn north overnight, circling the western edge of a subtropical ridge. Following this, it will accelerate northeast as it gets caught up in the flow of an approaching trough from the west. The latest track forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) aligns closely with previous predictions.

Drier air and wind shear are taking a toll on Lorenzo, keeping its convection disorganized. As the storm accelerates, it is anticipated to struggle with producing organized convection and maintaining a closed circulation, which could lead to it transitioning into a trough. The NHC’s latest forecast now projects Lorenzo to dissipate within the next 48 hours, although most global models suggest it may weaken even sooner.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

More waves late week

James Wieland