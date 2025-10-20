TROPICS: Keeping a close eye on Invest 98L moving quickly into Caribbean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance moving quickly into the eastern Caribbean, currently being tracked by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as Invest 98L.

At this point, 98L does not yet have a closed circulation, meaning it’s not an organized system. It's moving fast at about 20 to 25 mph westward, so development will stay limited in the short term.

However, as the system slows down mid to late week over the central Caribbean, conditions are expected to become more favorable. The NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form later this week as the system moves westward.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles today as it moves away from the islands.

Although it is likely to become a tropical depression, wind shear will increase through the Gulf and Caribbean, creating a hostile environment for these systems.

