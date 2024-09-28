Watch Now
TROPICS: Isaac and Joyce have company

WPTV
It probably feels the Atlantic Basin became volatile overnight with 2 named storms and 2 areas of interest.

This is a good reminder that hurricane season continues through November 30th.

Hurricane Isaac is in the Central Atlantic Ocean.

It poses no threat to land and will continue to meander in the ocean traveling north.

The only impact will likely be with air travel routes and any transatlantic shipping and cargo.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Joyce circulates east of the Windward islands.

It is too far for the islands to experience any impacts or warrant any warnings and advisories.

It looks to start weakening by Sunday and becoming a remnant low by Monday.

The other two areas of interest have moderate chances of tropical development.

The first is near Central America bringing heavy rainfall to the area.

This looks to lift northward into the Gulf, which will be more favorable for any strengthening and organization.

The second is near the Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

This is following a very similar track to Joyce. We will monitor its progression to the central Atlantic Ocean.

