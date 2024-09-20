Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Hurricane Center watching a few areas of concern

46461375-WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
WPTV
46461375-WPTV_Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
Posted

There are three areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean they are watching.

One in the Gulf of Mexico. For now it has a moderate chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Storm.

However, longer range models do spin up a tropical cyclone by the middle of next week. Long range predictions are still low confidence.

Some taking it towards the Bay of Campeche. Others towards the gulf coast states.

So it's still early, but an area to watch!

Out in the Atlantic...what used to be Gordon, is slowly pushing to the north.

There's also another wave that is no threat to anyone.

Will eventually push into the North Atlantic too. Neither is not a threat to any land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell coming!

James Wieland