TROPICS: Hurricane Center watching a few areas of concern

There are three areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean they are watching.

One in the Gulf of Mexico. For now it has a moderate chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Storm.

However, longer range models do spin up a tropical cyclone by the middle of next week. Long range predictions are still low confidence.

Some taking it towards the Bay of Campeche. Others towards the gulf coast states.

So it's still early, but an area to watch!

Out in the Atlantic...what used to be Gordon, is slowly pushing to the north.

There's also another wave that is no threat to anyone.

Will eventually push into the North Atlantic too. Neither is not a threat to any land.

