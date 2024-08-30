Tropics heating up with now two areas to watch

We're now watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic with the possibility for development over the next week.

The first one in the middle of the tropical Atlantic, about half-way across, has a medium chance to develop and strengthen into a tropical system over the next week or so. The chances have been increasing. It poses no threat to land through the holiday weekend.

Models show it approaching the windward islands around Tuesday of next week then crossing into the Caribbean Sea most of next week, possibly strengthening by next weekend when it's near Jamaica. After that it is too soon to tell where it will go but early model runs put it in the Gulf of Mexico in about 10 days.

The wave behind it looks impressive on the satellite, and will generally track westward over the next couple weeks. The NHC is giving it a low chance at the moment, as it's still quite a ways away as it is located by the Cabo Verde Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

