TROPICS: Gabrielle to strengthen, another wave being tracked off African coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is regaining strength, as some thunderstorms have developed near the center and is sustaining winds of around 50 mph.

The storm will encounter strong wind shear and dry air over the next day, which could slow its track. By the weekend, conditions should improve and could become a strong storm by early next week.

Currently moving west-northwest, Gabrielle will gradually turn more north over the next few days. It looks like it will pass somewhere near Bermuda or just east.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave that has just moved off the west coast of Africa, kicking up some disorganized showers and storms. There's a small chance it could develop as it tracks west-northwest across the Atlantic next week.

