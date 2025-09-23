TROPICS: Gabrielle remains powerful storm, 2 other waves being tracked by NHC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both with potential for development later this week, as Hurricane Gabrielle remains a powerful storm over the open ocean.

The first system is located about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is beginning to show signs of organization. Forecasters say conditions should become more favorable later today or tonight, and a tropical depression is likely to form Thursday or Friday as the system tracks west-northwest to northwest across the western tropical Atlantic. The chance of formation is listed at 30% over the next 48 hours and 80% through the next 7 days.

The second system is much closer to land, sitting about 100 miles east of the Leeward Islands. While showers and storms are still disorganized, gradual development is possible as the disturbance moves west to west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph. By late this week, the system is expected to slow down and turn northwest, with a chance of forming into a tropical depression near the Bahamas or over the southwestern Atlantic. Regardless of development, this wave will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Leeward Islands late tonight into Tuesday, and to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday into Wednesday. Formation chances are currently 10% over the next 48 hours and 50% through the next 7 days.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Gabrielle remains a large and powerful hurricane in the central Atlantic. Gabrielle has likely peaked in strength, with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph (Category 4), but is beginning to encounter wind shear that should lead to gradual weakening in the days ahead. The storm will continue to move northeast before eventually transitioning to an extra-tropical system as it approaches the Azores late Thursday.

Even though Gabrielle poses no direct threat to Florida or the U.S. coastline, the storm is producing large swells that will continue to impact the East Coast from the Carolinas northward, as well as Bermuda and Atlantic Canada. These swells are causing life-threatening surf and rip currents, and beach-goers are urged to use extreme caution

WPTV will continue to track these systems closely and provide updates as they develop.

