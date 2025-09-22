WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Gabrielle is showing signs of strengthening in the Atlantic and could become a major hurricane by Monday night. Satellite images early Monday morning showed intense thunderstorms wrapping around the center of the storm, with hints that an eye may be trying to form.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) estimates Gabrielle’s maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. Conditions remain favorable for additional strengthening over the next 24 hours as the storm moves over warm waters with relatively light wind shear.

TROPICS: Gabrielle moves north, 2 other areas showing potential development

Gabrielle is currently moving toward the north-northwest but will turn northward later today before accelerating northeast into the open Atlantic. Bermuda could see some impacts today into tonight as Gabrielle passes to the east, bringing gusty winds and showers. The bigger concern is the powerful swells generated by the hurricane.

By midweek, Gabrielle will encounter cooler waters and stronger wind shear, which should lead to weakening. The storm is expected to transition into an extra-tropical system by the end of the week.

Farther east, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic is producing limited showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. While dry air is keeping development low in the short term, conditions are expected to become more favorable by mid to late week. The NHC says a tropical depression could form as the system tracks west-northwestward to northwestward across the open Atlantic. It has a 10% chance of development in the next two days, and a 60% chance through the next week.

WPTV

Another tropical wave is moving quickly westward, located well to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Right now, showers and storms remain disorganized, but there is some potential for gradual development as the system moves toward the Caribbean later this week. Regardless of development, gusty winds and showers are expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight into Tuesday. This system has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 30% chance over the next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

