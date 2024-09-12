TROPICS: Francine lashing Louisiana

Tropical Storm Francine is working it's way across Louisiana. Winds of around 50 MPH.

As the system moves to the north, it will produce an additional 4-6" of rainfall.

Widespread flooding is expected from the rain and from the storm surge, which was as high as 10' in some areas.

Now that it's on land it will quickly weaken and dissipated within the next 48 hours.

In addition to Francine, Tropical Depression Seven will likely become Tropical Storm Gordon later today.

This storm is expected to going to slowly move to the northwest over the next several days.

Eventually it will curve into the north Atlantic. No threat to land.

Plus there are three areas of concern the Hurricane Center is watching.

Two in the Atlantic and one of the Southeast coast. None pose a threat to our area!

