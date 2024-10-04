FLOOD THREAT: How much rain South Florida could get from this wave

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The tropics remain very active on Friday, including one system that could bring heavy tropical downpours to South Florida next week.

An area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico with a 40% chance of development.

Regardless of development, tropical moisture will surge into Florida. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

The WPTV First Alert Weather forecast calls for a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, then a 70% chance for more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong storms are possible, along with windier conditions.

"After Monday specifically, the ground will be pretty saturated. So flooding is going to be a threat," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "We could pick up three to five inches of rainfall through Wednesday."

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Kirk is still a major hurricane and continues to move north in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Kirk is expected to accelerate northeastward into the northern Atlantic waters and weaken to a remnant low.

Tropical Storm Leslie is strengthening in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. The storm is located just over 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Leslie will take a track similar to Hurricane Kirk and curve into the colder waters of the northern Atlantic. Neither system is a threat to South Florida.