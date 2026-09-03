TROPICS: Tropical Depression Edouard weakens, flash flood threat remains

Tropical Depression Edouard has been slowly moving across Texas after making landfall in Louisiana as a tropical storm on Tuesday. The slow movement has allowed for over 20 inches of rain to fall over parts of eastern Texas. It is now post-tropical, but still bring the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding across eastern Texas.

WPTV

Up to 6 inches of rain could still fall today. Portions of the state are under the risk for major flash flooding through Friday morning with river levels rising. Isolated major river flooding will be possible over the next few days.

The storm made landfall after 2 p.m. Tuesday near Johnson Bayou with 60 mph winds.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Edouard was the fifth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. None of the season’s first five named storms have reached hurricane strength.

No other tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.