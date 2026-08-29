TROPICS: 2 areas to monitor, neither pose a threat to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are two areas of interest on the tropical map this morning, but neither system poses an immediate threat to South Florida. As we get closer to the peak of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico for any signs of development.

TROPICS: Saturday August 29, 2026 AM

The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly are producing an increase in showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Despite the uptick in activity, there is no closed circulation, and redevelopment of the system remains unlikely.

The system is moving quickly toward the west to west-northwest at around 25 mph, taking it toward the northeastern Caribbean. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible across the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area just a 10% chance of development over the next seven days.

A second area of interest is located in the northern Gulf of Mexico. A weak area of low pressure is centered about 100 miles south-southwest of Pensacola and is producing disorganized showers.

The low is expected to drift westward over the next few days. Any development should be slow, with only a 10% chance of development over the next seven days.

We'll continue tracking both systems as we head closer to the peak of hurricane season, when tropical activity typically increases.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

