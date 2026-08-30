TROPICS: Dolly’s remnants approach Caribbean as 97L drifts across northern Gulf

The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly continue moving quickly toward the northern Leeward Islands. Showers and thunderstorms remain associated with the tropical wave, but there are still no signs of a closed circulation and redevelopment is unlikely.

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Dolly’s remnants are moving west to west-northwest at about 25 mph and could bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 10% chance of redevelopment over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, Invest 97L is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the northern Gulf. Some slow development is possible as the system drifts westward, with the NHC giving it a 10% chance of development through 48 hours and 20% through seven days.

Residents along the Louisiana and upper Texas coasts are being asked to monitor 97L, but at this time neither system poses an immediate tropical threat to South Florida.

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The Atlantic currently has no active tropical cyclones

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

