TROPICS: Could Arthur redevelop in the Atlantic?

Our first named storm of the season formed Wednesday and a few hours later made landfall in Texas.

The remnants of tropical storm Arthur continue to impact the southeast with heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding through Friday night.

wptv

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The low continues to move northeast where it is forecast to move off of the Atlantic coast later today. The National Hurricane Center says there could be some subtropical or tropical development through Saturday in the western Atlantic. However, chances are low and it will no longer be a threat to the US at that time.

If it were to re-develop, it would still use the name Arthur.