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TROPICS: Chances lower for subtropical system to develop

There are no threats to the United States.
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The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has lowered chances for a disturbance to become a subtropical system in the Atlantic.

The non-tropical area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda. While it could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days as he moves east away from the United States however, by late this weekend, upper levels are forecast become unfavorable for development at that time.

Tropics

The chance for development now sits at 20%.

While the Atlantic hurricane season is approaching its conclusion on November 30, the western Atlantic remains an area worth monitoring for occasional late-season development.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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