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TROPICS: Chances increase for tropical development near Texas

The disturbance will not be a threat to FL
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WPTV
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An area of low pressure, located near the Texas Mexico border, continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system could re-emerge over the Northwestern Gulf later today and conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for the formation of a short-lived tropical storm today or Wednesday.

Regardless, Southern and eastern Texas in portions of Louisiana and Mississippi should prepare for periods of intense rainfall over the next several days that could produce widespread flash flooding in river flooding gusty winds

The disturbance is not a threat to Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical formation chances in the next 48 hours are 60%

Tropical formation chances in the next 7 days are 60%

The first named storm of the season will be Arthur.

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