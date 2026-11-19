As a frontal system is currently bringing heavy rain to South and Central Florida, by the weekend the system will move into the Atlantic where subtropical or tropical development is possible.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Currently, the non-tropical low remains just offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast will push north or northeastward away from Florida, where it has a medium chance of subtropical or tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 20% chance of developing in the next 2 days and 60% in the next 7 days.

Regardless, strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding are likely along portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast through early next week.

The 2026 hurricane season comes to an end at the end of the month.