TROPICS: Category 4 Hurricane Erin moves northwest near Turks and Caicos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is a powerful Category 4 storm, with its eye currently located about 100 miles north of the Turks and Caicos.

The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph, and soon the Bahamas could feel some of those outer bands with tropical storm winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeast Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



Central Bahamas

Tropics update Aug. 18, 2025 AM

Erin is expected to downgrade to a Category 3 tomorrow as it gradually turns north. It is still forecast to stay in open waters as it continues its track eventually to the northeast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

There will be no direct impacts to Florida aside from large swell filling in throughout the week.

Dangerous rip current conditions are likely for the Treasure Coast starting tomorrow until Thursday due to these large swells, so be cautious if you have plans to go to the beach this week. We recommend going to a beach with a lifeguard on duty.

WPTV

Another tropical wave moving through the Atlantic has increasing chances for development this week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50% chance of development within the next week. It will continue to move across the tropical Atlantic and be near the Caribbean islands around Friday and into the weekend. It's still too early to speculate where it may go after that.

WPTV

As we head into the peak of hurricane season, it is a good time to review your hurricane plans.