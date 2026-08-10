TROPICS: NHC monitoring 3 areas for development as hurricane season ramps up

The Atlantic hurricane season is getting busier as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitors three areas of potential development.

While none of these systems pose a threat to Florida or the United States, WPTV will monitor them over the coming days as we enter the busiest stretch of hurricane season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A broad area of low pressure is continuing to move west over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. As a tropical wave emerges off of Africa in the next few days, it is forecast to merge with the low and enter a more supportive environment for development midweek. This system has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next seven days as it moves west across the central tropical Atlantic.

WPTV

Regardless of development, at this time, weather models have the disturbance curving away from the United States.

The disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic has a 10% chance of development over the next seven days. Environmental conditions may allow for some gradual organization early this week before stronger upper-level winds become less favorable later this week. It only has a 10% chance of development over the next two and seven days.

There is also a small chance of tropical development with a disturbance near Bermuda. It is expected to dissipate quickly as it moves east over cooler ocean waters by mid-week. It has a 10% chance of development over the next two and seven days.

While there are no immediate concerns, this increase in tropical activity is not unusual. Climatologically speaking, the Atlantic hurricane season ramps up quickly during August and reaches its peak around September 10.

This serves as a reminder that now is an excellent time to review your hurricane plan, check your emergency supplies, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will continue monitoring the tropics around the clock and provide updates if any system begins showing signs of becoming a concern for South Florida.