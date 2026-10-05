Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: All eyes on the Gulf as system shows signs of potential development

Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf that has a 50% chance of developing over the next 7 days
Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
wptv
Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are closely monitoring a developing area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of America that could gradually organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week.

An elongated area of relatively low pressure has formed near Mexico's Gulf Coast. While environmental conditions are only expected to be marginally favorable for development, forecasters say the system could slowly strengthen as it drifts east before eventually turning northward.

Tropics

As of the latest forecast, the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of development within the next seven days.

At this point, it's too early to determine exactly how strong the system could become or what impacts it may bring. The good news for South Florida is that there are currently no direct threats in the forecast.

However, weather experts will be closely watching the northern Gulf Coast in the days ahead, including Florida's Panhandle and other states bordering the Gulf, as the system's track becomes clearer.

If the disturbance strengthens enough to earn a name, the next storm on the Atlantic hurricane season list would be Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell coming this week, good quality and conditions

James Wieland