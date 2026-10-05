TROPICS: All eyes on the Gulf as system shows signs of potential development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are closely monitoring a developing area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of America that could gradually organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week.

An elongated area of relatively low pressure has formed near Mexico's Gulf Coast. While environmental conditions are only expected to be marginally favorable for development, forecasters say the system could slowly strengthen as it drifts east before eventually turning northward.

As of the latest forecast, the National Hurricane Center gives the system a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 50% chance of development within the next seven days.

At this point, it's too early to determine exactly how strong the system could become or what impacts it may bring. The good news for South Florida is that there are currently no direct threats in the forecast.

However, weather experts will be closely watching the northern Gulf Coast in the days ahead, including Florida's Panhandle and other states bordering the Gulf, as the system's track becomes clearer.

If the disturbance strengthens enough to earn a name, the next storm on the Atlantic hurricane season list would be Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide