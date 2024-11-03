TROPICS: All eyes locked on the broad low pressure in the Caribbean

The chances of seeing Rafael by early next week are very high as an area of low pressure lifts slightly northward in the southern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center has given this system an 80% chance of tropical development within the next 48 hours as it starts to become more organized.

Due to the continued pressure gradient, winds will remain windy to gusty through Thursday of next week as we track this low.

Max wind gusts will near 30 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday, which isn't tropical storm strength for our area.

The local impacts will be tropical downpours on Tuesday, Election Day, and Wednesday due to deep lower level moisture entering the atmosphere.

Localized flooding in poor drainage areas will be of concern.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches between Tuesday and Wednesday with some seeing high totals possible.

The low pressure will drift into the southeastern Gulf by midweek and that is where we start to see more uncertainty.

There is more wind shear and cooler temperatures, especially in the northern Gulf, which will not aid in further development of the storm.

We will continue to monitor this system closely with each update!