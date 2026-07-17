TROPICS: 2 areas in Atlantic remain at low chance for development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas of possible development in the Atlantic.

The first spot is an area of low pressure that is expected to develop in the northeastern Gulf. Gradual development is possible as the system moves northeast towards the southeastern United States. This is not expected to impact weather in South Florida. This spot has a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

WPTV

The second disturbance is currently located about 175 miles off the coast of Cabo Verde. It is currently moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph, but significant development is not expected. The NHC is giving this area a 10% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Stay with WPTV for the latest on the tropics.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

