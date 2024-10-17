TROPICS: 2 areas, but chances for development dropping

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here is the latest on what the WPTV First Alert Weather team is watching in the tropics on Thursday.

First, the disturbance Invest 94L in the central tropical Atlantic will arrive in the eastern Caribbean by Friday and move across the Greater Antilles through the weekend.

This area is likely to remain a weak low pressure system and not develop.

"Very little chance for this to develop," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "In fact, GFS, most of the models now just keeping it as a tropical wave or disturbance."

Also, a cold front that passed through South Florida on Wednesday is forecast to remain stationary over the Bahamas and Cuba, keeping the disturbance away from Florida.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea has a small chance for development and will impact Central America during the next few days, bringing heavy rain from Nicaragua to Honduras and Belize to Guatemala.

"It's actually eventually going to cross over, potentially, into the Pacific and move farther away," Correa said.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.