Tropical depression could form next week, Caribbean and Florida must keep watch

A tropical wave, now classified as Invest 98L, is located in the Atlantic halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Satellite imagery on Saturday shows more showers and storms developing within the wave so gradual development of this system will continue.

A tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Lesser Antilles.

The system is forecast to continue moving generally west-northwestward and could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week.

At this point, the depression could be a strong storm but there is uncertainty as to how strong as well as when the storm will turn to the north. The forecast will become more certain early next week when the system gets better organized.

Spaghetti track models all show a turn to the north over the Greater Antilles or near the Bahamas but at the moment this is uncertain because the models are in disagreement about the timing of the turn.

Florida should monitor but there is time on our side. However, the Lesser and Greater Antilles and the Bahamas should watch more closely during the next few days and stay on alert about this system's development and track.