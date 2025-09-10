Tropical wave could develop in Atlantic over the weekend

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a tropical wave is forecast to emerge offshore of West Africa in the coming days.

The system is predicted to develop slowly over the weekend and into early next week. It will move west-northwest at about 15mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC says the system has a near 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20% chance of formation throughout the next seven days.

