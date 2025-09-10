Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical wave could develop in Atlantic over the weekend

National Hurricane Center monitoring system emerging off west Africa with 20% chance of development through seven days
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), a tropical wave is forecast to emerge offshore of West Africa in the coming days.

The system is predicted to develop slowly over the weekend and into early next week. It will move west-northwest at about 15mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC says the system has a near 0% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 20% chance of formation throughout the next seven days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

