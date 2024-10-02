Tropical Watch: Next storm forming soon in the Atlantic

The tropics remain active with one named storm and two areas will formation potential.

Hurricane Kirk is located almost halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the western Caribbean. Kirk will continue to strengthen eventually becoming a major hurricane.

The good news is that Kirk will turn north towards the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and stay over open waters.

Behind Kirk, there is a strong tropical wave that will develop into a depression or tropical storm Leslie this Wednesday. Once it becomes Leslie it will take a track similar to Kirk and curve into the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic.

Finally, another area of concern is in the Gulf of Mexico where an area of low pressure has a 40% chance of developing. A tropical depression could form over the weekend as the disturbance moves fully into the Gulf of Mexico. There is high uncertainty, at the moment, since the weather models are not in good agreement with this system as far as its development. At the very least, it will pump ample tropical moisture into the Sunshine State by this weekend. Interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

