Tropical Storms Peter, Rose churn in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Peter is sitting east of the Northern Leeward Islands and will take a westward path over the next few days.
Posted at 5:19 AM, Sep 20, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Peter is sitting east of the Northern Leeward Islands and will take a westward path over the next few days, then the system is expected to curve to the north towards Bermuda by the middle and end of the workweek.

There is no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Rose is located in the Central Atlantic where it should remain out to sea.

Tropical Storm Rose is expected to stay at sea as it moves north.

Moisture associated with the leftovers of Tropical Storm Odette have a low chance of redevelopment as the system moves east into the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

A wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of development over the next five days.

