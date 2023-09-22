Watch Now
Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to form off southeast coast

Heavy rain, dangerous storm surge to impact mid-Atlantic states this weekend
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical update for the morning of Sept. 22, 2023.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 06:00:56-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to form Friday off the southeastern U.S. coast and bring heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge to the mid-Atlantic states.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, located well offshore of Florida, will have significant impacts for the Outer Banks of North Carolina with storm surge of two to four feet, as well as heavy rainfall all the way north to New Jersey.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023 (1).PNG
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023.

"Localized amounts up to seven inches of rainfall," Correa said. "It should become a remnant low by later Sunday over parts of Delmarva or New Jersey, if not by Monday."

In South Florida, we could be dealing with some lingering moisture and passing showers from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.

However, our weekend rain chances remain low at 20% on Friday, 30% on Saturday, and 40% on Sunday.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 22, 2023.jpg
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 22, 2023.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Elsewhere in the tropics, a strong tropical wave Invest 90-L, located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Philippe over the coming days.

Correa said the system will curve north and stay away from the Caribbean and Florida.

Invest 90-L, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023 (1).PNG
Invest 90-L, 5 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023.

"It will become a tropical depression this weekend. Could even strengthen into Tropical Storm Philippe, and then make a turn towards the north, hopefully staying over the open waters of the Atlantic, away from the Lesser Antilles. Looks like that's the agreement with these models," Correa said.

