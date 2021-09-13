Tropical Storm Nicholas heading to Texas, two tropical waves could develop

A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression is likely to form by late-week as this area moves west.

An area of showers and storms east of the Bahamas will start to push north where it has a medium chance of development. This system should stay away from us in Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to push towards Texas and the center could move over south central TX later today. These areas could pick up 8-16" of rainfall with isolated amounts of 20" possible, in addition to 1-5' of storm surge, high winds and the potential for tornadoes.