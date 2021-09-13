Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Nicholas heading to Texas, two tropical waves could develop

items.[0].videoTitle
A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 06:19:57-04

A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression is likely to form by late-week as this area moves west.

An area of showers and storms east of the Bahamas will start to push north where it has a medium chance of development. This system should stay away from us in Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to push towards Texas and the center could move over south central TX later today. These areas could pick up 8-16" of rainfall with isolated amounts of 20" possible, in addition to 1-5' of storm surge, high winds and the potential for tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018