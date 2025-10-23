Tropical Storm Melissa expected to bring life-threatening floods to Caribbean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa is crawling over the central Caribbean Sea, sustaining winds of 50 mph and moving west-northwest at 3mph.

This slow-moving storm is expected to track northwest over the next couple of days, followed by a westward turn over the weekend.

Melissa is expected to bring life-threatening floods to Jamaica. The Dominican Republic and Haiti are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The storm is expected to intensify over the next day, with significant strengthening anticipated over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center anticipates this system becoming a hurricane in a couple of days.

