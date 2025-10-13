Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in the open Atlantic early this Monday morning

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Lorenzo, which formed early Monday morning in the central Atlantic.

Lorenzo developed from an area of low pressure the NHC had been tracking over the weekend. Overnight, the system became better organized with a large burst of thunderstorms near its center, prompting forecasters to classify it as a tropical storm.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Lorenzo was located about 1,095 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph.

Lorenzo is battling unfavorable conditions with wind shear. It doesn't pose a threat to land.

At this point, the storm is not expected to impact the Caribbean or the United States.

