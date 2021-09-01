Watch
Tropical Storm Larry forms, remnants of Ida create flood risk in Northeast

Larry is expected to then strengthen into a category 3 hurricane as it move out into the open Atlantic.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Sep 01, 2021
The remnants of Ida are moving in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast where there is a risk for flooding and tornadoes. This system will move out to sea by Friday.

Kate is now a Tropical Depression and should dissipate over the next couple of days.

The area in the Caribbean Sea still has a low chance of development. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible across parts of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula late this week into the weekend.

Tropical Storm Larry has formed. Larry is expected to then strengthen into a category 3 hurricane as it move out into the open Atlantic. Both the latest GFS and Euro keep TD12 away from the U.S.

