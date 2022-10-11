Watch Now
Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf of Mexico with 40 mph winds

Tropical storm watch issued for portions of southeastern Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl formed at 5 p.m. in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Karl, 5 p.m. Oct. 11, 2022
MIAMI — Hurricane season remains active as another tropical storm formed Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Karl formed at 5 p.m. in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The storm has winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 6 mph.

On the forecast track, Karl will approach the coast of Mexico on Thursday.

A tropical storm watch was issued for portions of southeastern Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding in the isthmus of Tehuantepec, in the southern Sierra Madre Oriental mountains and adjacent coastal areas with possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

