Tropical Storm Imelda brings rough surf to Treasure Coast, expected to become hurricane Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Imelda is continuing to move north on Monday and is currently located about 60 miles south of Great Abaco Island. The storm is moving at 8mph and is sustaining maximum winds of 45 mph.

Imelda is expected to take a sharp east-northeast turn away from the southeastern United States and form into a hurricane on Tuesday.

Minor coastal flooding is possible on the Treasure Coast, and swells from both Imelda and Hurricane Humberto are expected, creating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the week ahead.

Hurricane Humberto is still a Category 4 storm, moving northwest at 14 mph, but is expected to gradually turn north over the next day or so.