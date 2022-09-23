Watch Now
Tropical Storm Hermine forms off the coast of Africa

Storm could become remnant low on Monday
Posted at 4:50 PM, Sep 23, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the coast of Africa on Friday afternoon with 40 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Hermine was moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph with a turn to the northwest possible early next week.

Some strengthening is possible through Saturday, with weakening expected on Sunday, and Hermine could become a remnant low on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Hermine is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 6 inches (150 mm), over the Canary Islands through this weekend. This rainfall could cause some flash flooding in areas of higher terrain.

