Tropical Storm Hermine forms off the coast of Africa

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the coast of Africa on Friday afternoon with 40 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Hermine was moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph with a turn to the northwest possible early next week.

Tropical Storm #Hermine Advisory 2: The Eighth Tropical Storm of the Season Forms, But in the Eastern Atlantic. Heavy Rains Forecast For the Canary Islands. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2022

Some strengthening is possible through Saturday, with weakening expected on Sunday, and Hermine could become a remnant low on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Hermine is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 6 inches (150 mm), over the Canary Islands through this weekend. This rainfall could cause some flash flooding in areas of higher terrain.