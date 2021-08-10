Watch
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday

System could bring heavy rain, storms, gusty winds to South Florida
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.jpg
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 09:39:38-04

MIAMI — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday as it works its way across the Caribbean.

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the system is currently moving over the Lesser Antilles and will push over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Hispaniola on Thursday, approach Cuba late in the week, then move toward Florida over the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.jpg
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Guide

There's still uncertainty in the timing and intensity as the system moves toward Florida, but right now the National Hurricane Center has it approaching Florida as a tropical storm with winds up to 45 mph, Hall said.

The forecast for our weekend calls for heavy rain, storms, and gusty winds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018