Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday

MIAMI — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred on Tuesday as it works its way across the Caribbean.

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the system is currently moving over the Lesser Antilles and will push over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Hispaniola on Thursday, approach Cuba late in the week, then move toward Florida over the weekend.

WPTV Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, 8 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021.

There's still uncertainty in the timing and intensity as the system moves toward Florida, but right now the National Hurricane Center has it approaching Florida as a tropical storm with winds up to 45 mph, Hall said.

The forecast for our weekend calls for heavy rain, storms, and gusty winds.