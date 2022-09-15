Tropical Storm Fiona forms with 50 mph winds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Satellite data Wednesday night indicated that Tropical Depression Seven strengthened into Tropical Storm Fiona, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland.

Fiona is packing winds of 50 mph and moving west, northwest at 16 mph, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands.

"It's getting a little bit better organized, but it's still battling some shear and a little bit of dry air," Wieland said. "It's not going to strengthen very quickly."

The storm is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, then be near the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, producing isolated flash and urban flooding along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The NHC said tropical storm watches could be issued for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by Thursday.

The storm will likely bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday.

"The long-range computer models take it just to the east of the Bahamas," WPTV First Alert chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "We'll have to monitor this one, but at this point, it looks like it will stay to the east of our area."

Although this is the relative peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, there have only been six named storms and two hurricanes so far this year.