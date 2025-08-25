TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fernand churns in open Atlantic waters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fernand remains east of Bermuda and heads towards the northern Atlantic. Fernand will move north-northeast in the Atlantic and will not impact the U.S. or land.

WPTV Tropical Storm Fernand stays away from Bermuda at near 400 miles to the east.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. However, as it enters cooler waters and encounters shear, weakening is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward around 100 miles from the center of the storm.

WPTV A weak tropical disturbance moves in the Caribbean Sea with little chance for development.

Meanwhile, a weak tropical disturbance moves over the Windward Islands n the Eastern Caribbean and into the Caribbean Sea today, but has a very low chance to further organize and develop.