Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fernand churns in open Atlantic waters

Fernand will not have any impact to the United States
WPTV 5 a.m. Tropics update Aug. 25, 2025
5 a.m. Tropics update Aug. 25, 2025
Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
JC Tropical Track 2.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fernand remains east of Bermuda and heads towards the northern Atlantic. Fernand will move north-northeast in the Atlantic and will not impact the U.S. or land.

JC Tropical Track 2.png
Tropical Storm Fernand stays away from Bermuda at near 400 miles to the east.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. However, as it enters cooler waters and encounters shear, weakening is expected to begin on Tuesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward around 100 miles from the center of the storm.

Tropical Outlook-Auto.png
A weak tropical disturbance moves in the Caribbean Sea with little chance for development.

Meanwhile, a weak tropical disturbance moves over the Windward Islands n the Eastern Caribbean and into the Caribbean Sea today, but has a very low chance to further organize and develop.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swells continue from Hurricane Erin

James Wieland