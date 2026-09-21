Tropical Storm Fay weakens in the far eastern Atlantic, expected to be 'fish storm'

Tropical Storm Fay formed in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday morning as the system strengthened hundreds of miles southwest of the Azores.

The storm has started to turn more southerly as high pressure builds to its north.

WPTV

Increasing wind shear and dry air are causing the storm to weaken.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Fay to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday and dissipate by the end of the week.

Fay will be considered a "fish storm," as there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm currently poses no hazards to land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

No other tropical development is expected this week.



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