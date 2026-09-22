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Tropical Storm Fay hangs on in the eastern Atlantic, watching an area for development

Tropical Storm Fay
WPTV
Tropical Storm Fay
Tropical Storm Fay
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Tropical Storm Fay continues to churn in the eastern Atlantic as a weak tropical storm, meanwhile one other area is being monitored for potential tropical development.

Increasing wind shear and dry air are causing the storm to weaken.

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The National Hurricane Center forecasts Fay to become a post-tropical remnant low later in the day and dissipate.

Tropics

Fay will be considered a "fish storm," as there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm currently poses no hazards to land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Wednesday. Some slow development of the system is possible as it moves west-northwest across the far east Atlantic, near the Cabo Verde Islands, where heavy rain is possible by the end of the week.

Chance of tropical development in the next seven days is at 30%.

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