Tropical storm Ernesto pummeling Puerto Rico

Tropical storm Ernesto is working its way across the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The center of the storm system is now on the northern side of the island. Heavy rain continues with winds over 70 MPH. Up to 8" of rain possible there.

As the day goes on Ernesto is expected to become a category 1 hurricane as it continues to pull away from the islands.

It's going to start to turn to the north over the next day or two and eventually become a major hurricane.

The forecast calls for the storm to become a category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph south of Bermuda by Friday.

By this weekend the storm system is tracking very near the island of Bermuda with winds over 100 mph.

After that it works its way up towards the Canadian Maritimes where it finally starts to lose its tropical characteristics as it moves over cooler ocean waters.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

