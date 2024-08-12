Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic with 40 mph winds

Storm not forecast to make a direct impact on Florida
The fifth named storm of the season occurred Monday afternoon in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Ernesto formed just before 5 p.m.
Tropical Storm Ernesto
Posted
and last updated

MIAMI — The fifth named storm of the hurricane season occurred Monday afternoon in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Ernesto formed just before 5 p.m. about 295 miles east southeast of Antigua with winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ernesto is moving about 28 mph towards the west-northwest. The forecast expects some decrease in forward speed in the next couple of days. In the meantime, Ernesto will track swiftly towards the Leeward Islands.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide
On the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight or Tuesday and near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening. Ernesto is then forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic. Forecasters said gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days. 
It is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands beginning late tonight.
Tropical Storm Ernesto
By Thursday it is currently predicted to reach Category 1 strength and make it to a weak Category 2 by Friday. 
Florida should expect rough waters from the storm and that is about it in terms of impact for the Sunshine State. 
Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. A high-pressure system and a cold front will keep the Sunshine State and the East Coast well protected from the storm. 
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following countries: 
* St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla 
* Guadeloupe 
* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy 
* Sint Maarten 
* British Virgin Islands 
* U.S. Virgin Islands 
* Puerto Rico 
* Vieques 
* Culebra
Tropical Storm Ernesto

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

    
        

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon


    
    



    

    
        
About WPTV NewsChannel 5

    
    
    
Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team



    

  
    

      Jonathan Diego
    

  



    
    



    





    
    

    
        

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png


    
    



    

    
        
Surfing Blog

    
    
    
Surf Forecast: Flat for now, watching tropics



    

  
    

      James Wieland