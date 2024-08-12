Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in the Atlantic with 40 mph winds

MIAMI — The fifth named storm of the hurricane season occurred Monday afternoon in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Ernesto formed just before 5 p.m. about 295 miles east southeast of Antigua with winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ernesto is moving about 28 mph towards the west-northwest. The forecast expects some decrease in forward speed in the next couple of days. In the meantime, Ernesto will track swiftly towards the Leeward Islands.



On the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late tonight or Tuesday and near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening. Ernesto is then forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic. Forecasters said gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days.

It is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands beginning late tonight.

By Thursday it is currently predicted to reach Category 1 strength and make it to a weak Category 2 by Friday.

Florida should expect rough waters from the storm and that is about it in terms of impact for the Sunshine State.

Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. A high-pressure system and a cold front will keep the Sunshine State and the East Coast well protected from the storm.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following countries:

* St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

* Guadeloupe

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Sint Maarten

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico

* Vieques

* Culebra